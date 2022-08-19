Montgomery Fest bringing carnival, parade, fireworks and much more to village’s downtown this weekend

The 37th annual Montgomery Fest opens today, Friday, and is bringing with it plenty of live entertainment, food, a carnival, parade and much more to the banks of the Fox River in the village’s historic downtown.

As in past years, most of the fest events will take place in Montgomery Park at 301 North River Street.

New to this year’s festival will be a Windy City Amusements Carnival. In addition, the popular car show moves to Saturday from Sunday, offering a later start to the show for visitor convenience from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A full schedule of events is listed below and updated on the village’s website, montgomeryil.org.

Limited parking for the fest is available on the street and in the Lyon Metal parking lot at 421 N. Main St., just west of the grounds. Shuttle buses will run every half hour from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For further information, go to the village’s website.

Here is the schedule for this year’s festival:

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

• 5 to 10 p.m.: Beer Tent, food vendors, free shuttle to fest.

• 5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival; unlimited carnival wristband offered 5 to 9 p.m. for $35.

Live entertainment

• 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Who We Are.

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Kovac & Company.

• 8 to 10 p.m.: Semple.

SATURDAY, AUG. 20

• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Food vendors.

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Historic Preservation Commission Car Show in Austin Park.

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Free shuttle to fest.

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Beer tent.

• noon to 10 p.m.: Carnival; unlimited carnival wristband offered noon to 4 p.m. for $30 and from 5 to 9 p.m. for $35.

Fun for all ages

• 10 to 10:45 a.m.: Fermilab’s Mr. Freeze Science Show at Main Stage.

• 10 a.m. to noon: Chalk with A Cop, Montgomery Police Department.

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Petting zoo.

LIive entertainment

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: The Lenny.

• 1 to 3 p.m.: The Wayouts.

• 3:30 to 5 p.m.: Voyage.

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Cadillac Groove.

• 8 to 10 p.m.: Nashville Electric Company.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

• 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Food vendors.

• 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Beer tent.

• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Free shuttle.

• Noon to 9 p.m.: Carnival; unlimited carnival wristband offered noon to 4 p.m. for $30 and 5 to 9 p.m. for $35.

Fun for all ages

• 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Carp Fishing Derby.

• 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.: Church in the Park with New Life Community Church Montgomery.

• 10 to 10:45 a.m.: Yoga in the Park with Neighborhood Barre Oswego.

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Petting zoo.

• noon: Jimmy Jamz Kids Show in front of Village Hall.

• 1 p.m.: Parade step-off from Main & Madison.

• 9 p.m.: Fireworks, launched from Austin Park.

Live entertainment

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: South of Disorder.

• 2 to 4 p.m.: Evil Burrito.

• 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Planet Groove.

• 7 to 9 p.m.: Hi-Infidelity.

Unless noted, all activities are at Montgomery Park, at River and Mill streets. The beer tent is hosted by the Montgomery Foundation and in Food Vendor Row along River Street between Mill Street and Taylor Street. ATMs are onsite near the food vendors, in Village Hall and at the carnival.

The village of Montgomery would like to recognize and thank this year’s Montgomery Fest sponsors who make this community event possible: Presenting Sponsor, U.S. Medical Glove; Diamond Sponsors - Ascension Mercy, FT Cares Foundation; Gold Sponsors – Aurora University, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Engineering Enterprises Inc., Fox Valley Park District, Golden China Buffet, State Rep. Keith Wheeler, Performance Food Service, WSPY-FM News and WDSY Country Radio Stations. Additionally, the village would like to thank Fox Valley Park District for its continued support of this fest by providing Montgomery and Austin parks as the background and Montgomery-Countryside Fire Protection District for help in providing a safe event environment for the community.

For information on how you can get involved at Montgomery Fest, visit montgomeryil.org.