Four musical acts coming to Oswego’s Venue 1012 for Vet Fest Saturday evening

Vet Fest 141 is set to return to Venue 1012, Oswego’s outdoor entertainment venue, this Saturday evening, Aug. 20.

For the fourth year, the event at 1012 Station Drive on the village’s west side will benefit the military community including active duty, veterans, police, fire department and frontline workers and features musical acts of all genres.

The public event opens at 6 p.m. and features award-winning vocalist Tammi Savoy, American rock and roll band Lance Lipinsky & The Lovers, 80s hits band The Wedding Band and Johnny Lyons singing all of Elvis’ greatest hits just in time to celebrate Elvis Week.

The Vet Fest 141 is a unique event that operates with the buy one give one model (141). For every ticket purchased, Vet Fest will waive the ticket price for active or inactive members of the military.

Additionally, Vet Fest 141 Foundation will make a donation to organizations that support veterans, including the Wounded Warriors Project, Folds of Honor, local VFW, food depository, R.I.P. Medical Debt and local projects benefitting veterans.

For tickets or more information, visit vetfest141.org.