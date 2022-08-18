Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Aug. 18, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Sex assault warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Chaske Roskoph, 21, of the 0-99 block of Countryview Drive in Bristol Township at noon Aug. 15 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault. Roskoph was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville where his bond was set at $15,000.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Frank Wiley, 61, of the 2000 block of Cryder Way, Yorkville, at 7:02 a.m. Aug.15 at his residence on a Kane County traffic warrant. Wiley was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Spencer Bergstrom, 27, of the 1300 block of Blackberry Drive, Elburn, at 6:48 a.m. Aug. 15 while conducting a traffic stop on Route 71 near Sleepy Hollow Road in Fox Township. Bergstrom was taken into custody on a Kendall County traffic warrant. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 9:52 a.m. Aug 15 in the 17000 block of Grove Road in Seward Township.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 11:11 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 0-99 block of Old Post Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Manuel Mercado-Serrato, 53, of Aurora after stopping the vehicle he was driving Aug. 15 on Douglas Road in Oswego for a speeding violation. The sheriff’s office said Mercado-Serrato’s vehicle was traveling 60 mph in a 35 mph zone when he was stopped. Mercado-Serrato was taken into custody and transported to the county jail when deputies determined he was wanted on an Aurora police warrant for failure to appear in court on a DUI charge. Police said he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Motorist ticketed for 103 mph on Route 47

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a female juvenile driver with aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 12:31 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of Route 47 and Plattville Road in Lisbon Township. Police said the juvenile’s vehicle was traveling 103 mph in a 55 mph zone. The juvenile was cited and released on her own recognizance.

Criminal trespass under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating two reports of criminal trespass to property that they took at 12:27 and 1:56 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Street in Bristol Township.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property that they received at 3:16 p.m. Aug. 14 for a location in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael T. Copp, 33, of the 0-99 block of Greenfield Road, Boulder Hill, while responding to report of a disturbance at 5:36 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 0-99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Copp was taken to the county jail when it was learned that he was wanted on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal damage to property.

Minor injuries reported in crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at 3:05 p.m Aug. 13 on Route 31 at Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Prostitution investigation underway

Sheriff’s deputes are investigating potential prostitution activity in the 1100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said they began an investigation while responding to a request to check on a female subject that they received at 2:49 p.m. Aug. 13.

Citations issued

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jamarrian N. Stewart-Jenkins, 20, of the 2900 block of Manchester Drive, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 1:28 a.m. Aug. 14 on Orchard Road at Lewis Street in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Stewart-Jenkins was cited for possession of cannabis in an unapproved container and disobeying a traffic control devise.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dennis L. Moroney, 22, of the 1000 block of Elliott Avenue, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 14 at Fox River Drive and River Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Moroney was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle. Moroney was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest after vehicle stopped

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fabian D. Rawls, 24, of the 1000 block of Canary Avenue, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 1:48 p.m. Aug. 12 in the area of John Street and Cannonball Trail in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Rawls was taken into custody when it was learned he was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputes took a report of criminal damage to property at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

License, cannabis violations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed David Matuszeski, 36, of the 800 block of Ridge Avenue, DeKalb, for driving on a revoked license and possession of cannabis outside of an approved container at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 12 on East Schoolhouse Road near South Bridge Street.

One hurt in River Road crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a rollover vehicle crash at 2:32 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 12000 block of River Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said a 28-year-old man from the 0-99 block of Poplar Drive in Yorkville was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Cited for license violation after crash

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Megan Odriscoll, 30, of the 1000 block of Hampton Lane, Yorkville, for driving without a valid license after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a property damage accident at 7:57 a.m. Aug. 11 in the area of Hunt Street and Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Odriscoll was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Criminal damage report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 10:21 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 16000 block of Griswold Springs Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Sex assault under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of sexual assault that they took at 4:11 p.m. Aug 10 in Oswego Township.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 4:22 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 0-99 block of Riverside Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Fraud under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fraud report they took at 6:18 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 300 block of Emily Court in rural Yorkville.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communication that they took at 6:08 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 6000 block of Route 71.

Warrant arrest after vehicle stop

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erwin Velazquez, 53, of the 800 block of Hankes Avenue, Aurora, after they stopped the car he was driving for an equipment violation Aug. 10 at 3:03 a.m. in the area of Route 30 and Kendall Point Drive in Oswego. Police said Velazquez was found to be wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of speeding 35 mph over the speed limit. Velazquez was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.