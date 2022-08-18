Bicyclist injured when struck by Yorkville police squad car; Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigating

A bicyclist was injured when she was by struck a Yorkville Police Department squad car Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the crash at the request of Yorkville police.

The sheriff’s office said the crash occurred at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 17 at the intersection of Game Farm Road and Route 34 in Yorkville.

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics transported the bicyclist to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Yorkville police officer driving the squad car was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the collision occurred as the bicyclist, who was traveling westbound on the bike path located along the south side of Route 34, continued into the intersection at Game Farm Road and was struck by the squad car as it was turning right onto Route 34.

“The squad car appears to have stopped for a red light before proceeding to make a right-hand turn from the traffic light,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the crash is continuing and the potential issuance of any citations will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation.