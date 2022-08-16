Yorkville Y115 to open school year with new security cameras in place, more armed guards

YORKVILLE – Yorkville School District 115 is keeping a close eye on security concerns by adding resources to ensure the safety of students and staff members.

This summer, the district has overhauled its security camera network with a new state-of-the-art system that replaces existing cameras while providing an additional 287, bringing the total number of cameras districtwide to 478.

The new system will be operational when the new school year gets underway on Aug. 25.

Meanwhile, in addition to a Yorkville police school resources officer based at Yorkville High School, the district is employing five armed, highly trained security personnel, with plans to add two more during the 2022-23 school year.

The surveillance camera upgrade is regarded as a major step for the district. The Yorkville School Board approved a $986,000 contract for the cameras this spring.

The cloud-based system will provide both facial and vehicle license plate recognition, district Director of Facility Operations Heather DiVerde said.

The camera system is linked directly to the Yorkville Police Department, DiVerde said, allowing officers to watch events on camera in real time.

Inside school buildings, the cameras have been installed in common areas including hallways, the cafeteria and gymnasium, but not in classrooms. Outside cameras monitor building entrances, parking lots and the football stadium.

“This new technology raises the game in securing our buildings and aiding our security team in identifying threats and possible intruder situations,” Superintendent Tim Shimp said.

The cost of the cameras and installation was paid through a working cash bond. Cameras that are no longer in use will be donated by the district to local nonprofit organizations.