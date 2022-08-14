Sandwich police arrest juvenile on felony charges in Patriots Park stabbing

Sandwich police arrested a male juvenile on felony charges in connection with the stabbing of another juvenile Friday afternoon in Patriots Park in the Sandhurst subvision.

In a statement, police said the juvenile suspect faces charges of aggravated battery, mob action and conspiracy. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore pending court proceedings.

The juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital where police said he was doing well and was expected to be released Friday night.

Police said upon arriving at the park off Daniel Lane officers determined that one male juvenile had been stabbed in an altercation with another male juvenile who had fled the scene before officers had arrived

Police said the officers, with the assistance of multiple DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies and the department’s K-9, were able to apprehend the juvenile suspect.

The weapon that police believe was used in the incident was also located and placed into evidence, police said.