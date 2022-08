The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club is asking the community for donations of any 6-inch solid-color, plastic pots and used annual and container soils. The pots and soil will be used to pot up plants for the club’s annual plant sale fundraiser .

There will be two collection drop-off dates: 9 to 11 a.m Thursdays, Aug. 25 and Sept. 22, at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego.

For information, contact the Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club on its Facebook page.