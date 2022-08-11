Oswego police reports / Aug. 11, 2022

Information in Aug. 11, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle found damaged

Oswego police took a criminal damage to property report Aug. 8 in the 1600 block of Douglas Road. Police said sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 8 someone broke a window on a parked vehicle. Damage was estimated at $400.

Protection order violation investigated

Oswego police are investigating a report of an alleged violation of an emergency order of protection. Police said they were told the incident occurred at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 400 block of Waubonsie Circle.

ID theft report

Oswego police took an identity theft report at 6:51 p.m. Aug. 7 at the police station. Police said someone used the victim’s information to open a Verizon account and to buy cellphones.

Domestic battery report

Oswego police took a report of a domestic battery at 6:26 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 300 block of Grapevine Trail. Police said only one person was at the scene when officers arrived and no arrests were made.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Aric G. Johnson, 23, of the 3100 block of Alyssa Street, Plano, for driving while license revoked after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:02 p.m. Aug. 5 on Fernwood Road and Fallcreek Circle in Boulder Hill.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Vanessa Mata, 36, of the 800 block of Spruce Street, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard. Police said Mata was cited for driving on a revoked license and released on a recognizance bond.

Juvenile ticketed

Oswego police cited a 17-year-old juvenile for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 9:24 p.m. Aug. 5 on Route 30 at Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Antonio S. Trujillo, 25, of the 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Ottawa, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:55 a.m. Aug. 6 on Route 71 and Liberty Court.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Brandon Gipson, 19, of the 2300 block of River Road, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:45 a.m. Aug. 6 on Route 30 at Lincoln Station Drive. Police said Gipson was ticketed for driving without a valid license.

Thefts reported at fitness facility

Oswego police took two separate reports of personal property being stolen from lockers at Esport Fitness in the 200 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard at 5 p.m. Aug. 4. In both cases, police said the victims declined to have the matter further investigated.

License violation ticket

Oswego police ticketed Jamarcus C. Ricks, 35, of the 2000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:35 p.m. Aug. 3 on Douglas Road at Long Beach Road.

Battery report taken

Oswego police took a battery report at 11:18 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 0-100 block of West Merchants Drive. Police said they are investigating.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Jody Moore, 58, of the 100 block of North Adams Street, Oswego, at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 2 at her residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Moore was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

Cited for speeding

Oswego police ticketed Katherine J. Linden, 19, of the 2700 block of West Downer Place, Aurora, for speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted limit after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 3:08 a.m. Aug. 3 on Route 30 at Fifth Avenue.