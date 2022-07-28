Yorkville police reports / July 28, 2022

Information in Yorkville Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

No valid driver’s license

Anthony Azzara Jr., 35, of Lemont was charged with no valid driver’s license after police made a traffic stop at 3:27 a.m. July 23 in the 9000 block of South Bridge Street.

Traffic stop nets charge

Macario Rodriguez, 39 of Aurora was charged with driving with a suspended license at 9:40 p.m. July 24 in the 200 block of Route 34.

Crash results in minor injuries.

Five people received minor injuries in a vehicle crash at 1:39 p.m. July 20 at the intersection of South Bridge Street (Route 47) and Schoolhouse Road (Route 126).

Police said a vehicle driven by Cody Holt, 23, of Plainfield attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Route 126 from southbound Route 47 when it was struck in a T-bone collision by another vehicle.

The second vehicle rolled onto its side as a result of the crash, injuring the driver and four juvenile passengers. They were transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center. Holt was charged with failure to yield turning left.

Rear-end collision injures motorcyclist

A man was injured and transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora after his motorcycle was rear-ended by an automobile at 3:39 p.m. July 20 on Route 126 at Deer Street.

Police said the driver of the automobile, Seresa Bowley, 34, of University Park, fell asleep at the wheel. She was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Burglary to motor vehicles

Police are investigating cases of burglary to motor vehicles.

A resident of the 2000 block of Glen Eagles Lane reported that miscellaneous items were taken from two unlocked vehicles sometime in the early morning hours of July 15.

A resident of the 800 block of Erica Lane reported prescription medications stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime between 4 and 6 p.m. on July 15.

Juvenile recovers from near-drowning incident

A juvenile was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and in stable condition after a near-drowning incident on July 20 in the 500 block of Parkside Lane.

Police and the Bristol-Kendall Fire Department responded at 7:56 p.m. to a report of an unconscious juvenile at a neighborhood pool with an adult family member present. When police and firefighters arrived, the juvenile had regained consciousness.