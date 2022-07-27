Elburn man facing DUI, aggravated speeding charges after Montgomery traffic stop

Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael J. Murray, 30, of the 200 block of East Reader Street, Elburn, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 11:05 p.m. July 26 in the area of Webster Street and North Railroad Street in Montgomery.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said Murray was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Murray was also cited for speeding 105 mph in a 45 mph zone and other traffic offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.