POSTED AT 2 P.M. TUESDAY, JULY 26

Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters are responding to a fire in a home on Amston Court in Oswego.

Firefighters were summoned to the blaze shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Initial, unofficial reports indicate the fire is in the basement of the home.

Amston Court is located just east of Plainfield Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.