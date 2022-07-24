Waubonsee planning Aug. 5 Back-to-School Bash at downtown Aurora campus

Waubonsee Community College will host a Back-to-School Bash at its Aurora Downtown Campus, 18 S. River St., on Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and is being held in conjunction with Aurora Downtown First Fridays, rain or shine.

The event will be a blend of family activities, entertainment, and enrollment help for Waubonsee’s fall courses, which begin Aug. 22.

Families will be able to enjoy story time with bilingual children’s author Beatriz Cantu and get active at our kid-friendly Imagination Station. Attendees are encouraged to bring backpacks to fill up with free school supplies and treats while supplies last. The event will also feature live music from Waubonsee’s Steel Drum Band and Jazz Combo.

Waubonsee staff will be available to answer questions and offer personalized guidance around academic programs, student resources, financial aid, and how to pay for college.