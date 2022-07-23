Bon Jovi tribute band to rock Oswego’s Venue 1012 stage Saturday evening

The village of Oswego continues its summer concert series this Saturday, July 23, with a night of music and nostalgia as Bon Jovi tribute band, Bad Medicine, and local cover band Coverlicious will take the stage at Venue 1012, located at 1012 Station Dr. near Orchard Road.

Coverlicious will go on at 6:30 p.m., playing rock, pop, country and funk hits from the ‘70s to today’s hits. The Bon Jovi tribute will begin at 8:30 p.m., as Bad Medicine takes the stage, replicating the sound, look, feel and energy of the ‘80s hair band.

Bad Medicine was formed in 2001 by Bon Jovi fan Joe Frasca, and the band has performed at Milwaukee’s Summerfest several times, including as recently as last year. The band also performs songs from bands such as Journey, Poison and Whitesnake.

Tickets for Saturday’s event will cost $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for active duty military and veterans, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets are available online or at the event.

Venue 1012 will open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with beverages available for purchase including Oswego Brewing Co. craft beers and select wines from Fox Valley Winery. Food will be provided by local vendors including Angelo’s International Concessions homemade potato chips and funnel cakes, Darkhorse Catering’s custom brick oven pizzas, Hell’s BBQ specialty sandwiches and Bayou Chill’s shaved ice.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Outside food and beverages are not permitted and cash is not accepted at Venue 1012.

For more information on the venue and future events visit the website.