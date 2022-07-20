Public invited to Montgomery National Night Out events Aug. 2

The Montgomery Police Department along with local fire departments that service Montgomery residents will again be participating in the annual National Night Out program to promote partnerships and relationships between communities and law enforcement.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes collaborative efforts of police, fire personnel, and residents to create neighborhood camaraderie and promote safety. The event is an excellent opportunity to unite police and residents positively under favorable circumstances.

On Tuesday evening, Aug. 2, the Montgomery police will visit several locations throughout the village in conjunction with local fire departments.

Residents are welcome to join Montgomery’s officers and firefighters from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery Park, 300 North River Street; Lakewood Creek Elementary School, 2301 Lakewood Creek Drive; McDole School, 2901 Foxmoor Drive; Huntington Chase Park, at Gordon Road and Thomas Lane. Stops in Aurora Township will include at Oakland and Jackson streets from 6:30 to 7 p.m., State Street and Melrose Avenue from 7 to 7:30 p.m., and at Amber and Park drives from 7:30 to 8 p.m.

The Montgomery Police Department encourages the community to visit the stop most local to their neighborhood for food, activities and giveaways.

For more information, visit montgomeryil.org or the Village of Montgomery’s social media pages.