Boulder Hill man to serve jail term for stalking former girlfriend multiple times

A Boulder Hill man, Ellihue Pegues, Jr., 43, has agreed to a five-year jail term in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of aggravated stalking, a Class 3 felony, according to Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo, Jr., has approved Pegues’ guilty plea.

In accordance with state law, Pegues, of the 0-99 block of Saugatuk Road in the unincorporated subdivision, is eligible for day-for-day sentencing. He will receive credit for 383 days served in the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest in lieu of $100,000 bail.

In a statement, the state’s attorney’s office said Pegues, who previously had dated the victim, was prohibited by a protective order and also by conditions of bond from an earlier offense, from contacting the victim and from going near her home. However, on Sept. 2, 2021, the state’s attorney’s office said Pegues went to the victim’s Aurora home and held her by the throat until the victim’s daughter pepper sprayed Pegues in the face.

Then on Sept. 12, 2021, Pegues went to the victim’s home again and pepper sprayed the victim and her daughter in the face.

In both incidents, Pegues violated the protective order and also caused the victim to fear for her safety, committing the felony offense of aggravated stalking, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jessica Michels said in the statement she is proud of the bravery the victims showed despite the defendant’s multiple attempts to intimidate them.

“Their willingness to work with us during this prosecution assures that Mr. Pegues is held accountable for his criminal behavior. My thanks to the Aurora Police Department for the solid investigation, and also to victim advocates Andy Rodriguez, Martha Martinez and Nancy Sebastian for helping this victim throughout the court process. This was a team effort,” Michels said.

State’s Attorney Mosser noted that protective orders and conditions of bond are not just pieces of paper.

“They are court orders to protect victims from further abuse,” Mosser said, adding, “This defendant chose to batter the victim, which caused her to seek the protection of the court. He then chose to continue to violate the law. Our community is safer because he is in prison. My thoughts go to the victim and her daughter, who will still have to endure the memories of this defendant’s choices.”