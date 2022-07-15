Road repairs in Oswego on hold

The Village of Oswego’s current road improvement program has been put on hold as a result of a strike against material producers, according to a news release from the village. It is not known when work will resume, however impacted roads are open.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 is on strike against three companies with quarries and other construction materials sites in northern Illinois.

This strike directly impacts the village’s ability to source the necessary materials to complete road improvements. As a result, road projects scheduled to be completed this summer have been suspended.

The village will provide updates when available.