July 09, 2022
Shaw Local
ALR members visit Somonauk restaurant

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are ALR members at The Courtyard in Somonauk including Bob Lawrence, Mike Rennels and Brenda, Bob and Cherie Mauer, Sally Kolb, Rich Arnett, Sandy Lawrence, Bill Kolb, Cliff Oleson and Henry Herbst. (photo provided)

The American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich members visited The Courtyard in Somonauk for a dinner outing. Group members talked about upcoming events and enjoyed the delicious food. Meetings Post 181 are at 6:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich. The ALR focuses on Legion and veterans projects, events and welfare; local community events and benefits; local memorial ceremonies; community parades; escorting military units to airports for combat tours; and coordinating welcome home celebrations upon their return. For information, call Post 181 Director Bob Lawrence at 815-786-8334.