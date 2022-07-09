ALR members visit Somonauk restaurant

The American Legion Riders Post 181 from Sandwich members visited The Courtyard in Somonauk for a dinner outing. Group members talked about upcoming events and enjoyed the delicious food. Meetings Post 181 are at 6:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich. The ALR focuses on Legion and veterans projects, events and welfare; local community events and benefits; local memorial ceremonies; community parades; escorting military units to airports for combat tours; and coordinating welcome home celebrations upon their return. For information, call Post 181 Director Bob Lawrence at 815-786-8334.