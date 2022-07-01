Sandwich police reports / June 30, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Failure to appear for court

Sandwich police arrested Travis Maseman, 30, of the 1200 block of Anthony Lane, Sandwich, at 5:19 p.m. June 18 on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Police said Maseman was able to post bond after standard booking procedures and was released after being given a date to appear at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.