Summer Solstice festival returning to downtown Yorkville this Friday, Saturday

The Summer Solstice music festival is returning to the bank of the Fox River in Bicentennial Riverfront Park in downtown Yorkville on Friday and Saturday after a year off due to COVID-19 in 2020 and a relocation last year due to inclement weather.

The festival is free to the public and will showcase 15 indie bands, all new to the Summer Solstice Festival, on two alternating main stages.

Country and Americana-themed artists will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Friday and indie rock-themed bands taking the stage at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, after a performance by students from the Yorkville Performing Arts Center at noon.

On Friday, Joe Stamm Band, India Rames and Shannon Baker are among those performing. Saturday’s lineup will feature Mo Lowda & The Humble and Olivia Jean.

The festival is hosted by Rogue Barrister Productions in partnership with the City of Yorkville and has been held annually since 2013 on a weekend around the summer solstice.

Boyd Ingemunson, event organizer and owner of Rogue Barrister Productions and the Law Office Pub & Music Hall downtown, said he was excited to have the festival back on the Fox.

Food will be offered by Rosati’s Pizza, Alfie’s BBQ Cooking of Plano, and local food truck Josh’s Local Flavor. Grandma Rosie’s Sweet Treats will be serving ice cream and desserts.

Flight Bottle Shoppe will be serving local craft beer, as well as nine special release kegs of craft beer, to be announced on stage with the bands throughout the festival. Anheuser-Busch will be serving domestic beer options.

While admission is free, those who wish to enjoy alcoholic beverages must buy a $5 wristband at the door.

Patrons Launching Arts in Yorkville, a not-for-profit organization founded to bring more art and education to the community, will be sponsoring local artists’ showcases and demonstrations at the festival.

Ingemunsen said downtown parking has been an issue in previous years and asked that guests park at Circle Center School or Yorkville High School, adding that it is a nice walk down the river from either of those locations.

For up-to-date information, lineups, vendors and menus, see the Summer Solstice Facebook Page.