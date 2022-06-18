BREAKING: Body found in Fox River near Boulder Hill

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies located a body in the Fox River near the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision Saturday morning, June 18.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies were summoned at 6:08 a.m. to the river off Route 25, just south of Bereman Road, on a report of an individual who was found unresponsive in the river.

The sheriff’s office said the individual was determined to be deceased.

The sheriff’s office and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the death.

Route 25 was closed to traffic between Bereman Road and Boulder Hill Pass as sheriff’s deputies conducted their initial investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.