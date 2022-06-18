June 18, 2022
BREAKING: Body found in Fox River near Boulder Hill

By Shaw Local News Network
Route 25 south of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill was closed to traffic Saturday morning, June 18, 2022, after Kendall County Sheriff's deputies located the body of a deceased individual in the Fox River. (John Etheredge - jetheredge@shawmedia.com)

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies located a body in the Fox River near the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision Saturday morning, June 18.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies were summoned at 6:08 a.m. to the river off Route 25, just south of Bereman Road, on a report of an individual who was found unresponsive in the river.

The sheriff’s office said the individual was determined to be deceased.

The sheriff’s office and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the death.

Route 25 was closed to traffic between Bereman Road and Boulder Hill Pass as sheriff’s deputies conducted their initial investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.