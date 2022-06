The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce recently joined a multi-chamber ribbon cutting in honor of My Daughter’s Dress Boutique as they opened their bridal boutique, located at 1569 Sycamore Road in Yorkville. Guests thumbed through the great number of wedding gowns and enjoyed networking over refreshments. My Daughter’s Dress Boutique’s mission is to make sure every girl feels beautiful on their special day without the huge price tag. Learn more at https://mydaughtersdress.org/