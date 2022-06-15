PrairieFest Quilt Show, raffle this weekend at Oswego’s Little White School Museum

If you’re planning to attend this weekend’s PrairieFest community celebration in Oswego, don’t miss the annual PrairieFest Quilt Show.

Sponsored by the Quilters Dozen Quilt Club and hosted by the Quilters, the Little White School Museum, and the Oswegoland Park District, the show will be held at the historic Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., just two blocks from Oswego’s historic downtown business district.

Show hours are Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, June 19, noon to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Quilts on exhibit during the show will include pieces ranging from family heirlooms and other antiques to modern hand and machine made quilts owned by Oswego area residents who volunteered to display them.

A certified quilt appraiser will be available to appraise visitors’ treasured quilts during the show on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. There will be an appraisal fee.

Someone will go home with a hand-quilted treasure

In addition to the show, the Quilters Dozen is also hosting their annual PrairieFest Quilt Raffle fundraiser. It is the club’s sole fundraising activity for the year.

One lucky winner will take home the 2022 PrairieFest Quilt, “Japanese Garden,” named for its fabrics’ colorful Oriental-theme prints. Soft creams, greens, and reds were used to produce a peaceful palette. The quilt measures 51″ x 63″, the perfect size for cuddling on a couch, or displayed on the wall. It is made entirely of quality cotton fabric and was hand quilted by the Quilters Dozen members during the past year. It will be on display during the PrairieFest Quilt Show.

Quilt raffle donation is $1 a ticket or six tickets for $5. Raffle tickets are available from quilt club members and, in groups of six, online at the PrairieFest.com website. Tickets for the raffle quilt will also be sold during the quilt show. The drawing for the quilt will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Oswego American Legion Post 675 and the Oswegoland Park District’s PrairieFest Celebration.

The Quilters Dozen meets weekly at the Oswego American Legion Post 675 post home, 19 West Washington St., Oswego. For information about the Quilt Show, this year’s quilt raffle fundraiser, or the Quilters Dozen Club, call Diana Schlosser at 630-554-9367 or Sue Matile at 630-554-8743.