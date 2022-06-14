Two injured, one driver cited with DUI in fiery Oswego crash

Two people were injured in a fiery crash at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at the intersection of Wolf’s Crossing and Harvey roads in Oswego.

In a statement, village police said the crash occurred when a 2021 Kia Forte, which was traveling northbound on Harvey Road, disobeyed a stop sign and struck a Chevrolet 3500 dump truck hauling a trailer that was traveling eastbound on Wolf’s Crossing.

Police said officers responding to the crash found the Kia in the middle of the intersection with a fire in its engine compartment. A passenger was was able to exit the vehicle, but the driver was incapacitated and an officer had to remove him while another officer worked to extinguish the flames.

Officers moved both driver and passenger away from the vehicle, performing lifesaving measures and providing first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene, according to police.

Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported the driver, identified by police as Chance M. Becker, 21, of the 400 block of Linden Avenue, Aurora, and the passenger to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora. Both were later transported to Loyola Medical Center in Chicago.

Police said Becker was charged with driving under the influence and cited with illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful transportation of cannabis, disobeying a stop sign, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vheicle and failure to wear a seat belt.

Becker was issued a recognizance bond at the hospital and is scheduled to appear in court on the charge July 21.

Police said the intersection was closed for approximately two hours following the crash while firefighters extinguished the blaze and both vehicles towed from the scene.



