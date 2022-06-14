Sandwich aldermen voice opposition to allowing golf carts on city streets

The Sandwich City Council is considering an ordinance that would allow the operation of golf carts and some all terrain vehicles on city streets.

Discussions began at a committee of the whole meeting June 6. Third Ward Alderman Brent Holcomb proposed the ordinance.

Several alderman have noted that several people in town already drive golf carts on streets and to downtown festivals.

Alderman Fred Kreinbrink, however, voiced opposition to the ordinance saying he received over 20 emails from residents voicing concerns about golf carts on city streets.

“I think Sandwich is too big for a golf cart ordinance,” Kreinbrink said.

Kreinbrink also raised concerns about residents making modifications to their golf carts and the cost to the city to have their attorney draft an ordinance that would not get passed.

“I think it’s a complete waste of money,” Kreinbrink said. “We might as well go out the front door and throw $500 into the wind.”

Mayor Todd Latham said he also received several emails with concerns about golf carts on city streets.

Police Chief James Bianchi said he would like the ordinance to apply only to Sandwich residents.

“We don’t need people from out of town driving through fields, damaging crops and property,” Bianchi said.

Alderman Rich Robinson suggested that golf carts be prohibited from city streets, especially in the downtown area.

Robinson, acting as mayor pro team in the absence of Latham, read the proposed ordinance during a June 13 council meeting, but aldermen did not comment or take action on it.



