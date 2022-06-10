Oswego’s PrairieFest to feature plenty of live music, carnival, food and parade

“Summer starts here!” That’s the theme for Kendall County’s largest community festival, PrairieFest, which opens this Thursday in Oswego and continues through Sunday.

Organized by the Oswegoland Park District every Father’s Day weekend, the festival offers free admission, parking and events for all ages at PrairieFest Park located off of Route 71, just south of Oswego High School, and at other locations in the village.

This year’s festival will again bring plenty of live entertainment, a wide variety of food and a carnival to the park grounds, and a large parade to the village’s downtown on Sunday afternoon.

Thursday highlights include: Expo Village from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Prairie Winds Community Band Concert from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and PrairieFest Carnival from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday highlights include: Pony Rides and Petting Zoo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Carnival from noon to 10 p.m.; Quilt Show at the Little White School Museum at Polk and Jackson streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Limelight Theatre Improv Show from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Featured musical acts on Friday will be Material Issue from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. followed by the Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday highlights include: PrairieFest Fishing Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon in Chesterfield Park; Pony Rides and Petting Zoo from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Carnival from noon to 10 p.m.; Tag Team cotton candy eating contest at 3 p.m.; and Band Slam from 4 p.m. to 9.m.

Featured musical acts on Saturday are Carolina Pine with Woody James from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Ethan Bell Band from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and Phil Vassar from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday highlights include: PrairieFest 5K and Prairie Dog jog at 8:30 a.m. from Prairie Point Center, Washington Street at Plainfield Road; PrairieFest Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Oswego High School parking lot; Father’s Day Driving Range from noon to 8 p.m.; PrairieFest Parade at 1 p.m. in downtown Oswego; Carnival from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and American English from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will again feature a long list of food vendors, offering everything from hot dogs and chips to ice cream, to Mexican, Italian and Polish favorites

For more information on the festival visit Prairiefest.com.











