POSTED AT 2:15 P.M. TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Police are seeking a suspect in a robbery that occurred at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Bank of Montgomery at 1333 Douglas Road.

Initial reports indicate the suspect proceeded on foot northbound on Douglas Road from the bank.

The suspect is described as a male African-American about 5′9″ inches tall with white sneakers and a black mask.

