OEHS Scholastic Bowl team to compete at national tournament

The Oswego East High School Scholastic Bowl team will represent their school in a 271-team national competition, National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ High School National Championship Tournament, on Friday, May 27.

The team will be captained by Brock Stanley, who will be joined by Alina Hussain, Zoe Jones, Zayd Khan, Isaac Lee, Prabhav Veeramachaneni and Vincent You. The team will be coached by Cody Fleming and Juan Leal.

This will be Oswego East’s first time attending the High School National Championship Tournament. In 2021, 2018, 2016, 2015, and 2014 they qualified but were not able to attend.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. It is the national version of the game that is often locally called Scholastic Bowl. Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports, and popular culture. The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas. Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at naqt.com/go/stats/12402. You can also follow #hsnct on Twitter.