Plano to honor, remember war dead with Memorial Day ceremony

PLANO – Citizens of Plano will honor the nation’s war dead with ceremonies at a downtown park, followed by a procession and a final observance at a local cemetery.

The activities will start at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at Veterans Memorial Park, said Jim Hill of the Plano American Legion Leon Burson Post 395.

Legion Post Commander Juan Gomez and Plano Mayor Mike Rennels will speak. A wreath will be placed at the war memorial. The Legion’s rifle squad will fire a salute in honor of veterans, followed by the playing of Taps.

From the park, the gathering will proceed north on Center Street, featuring the Plano High School Marching Band, arriving at the Little Rock Township Cemetery at about 11 a.m.

The procession will salute as it passes the grave of Post 389’s namesake, Leon Burson, a soldier from Plano who was killed during the First World War.

At the cemetery, student bands from Emily Johns Intermediate School and Yorkville Middle School will play.

Legion Senior Vice Commander Wendall Dominey will read the names of post members who have died in the past year.

Post member Sergio Ayala will be the guest speaker, followed by a closing prayer, rile salute and Taps.

FILE PHOTO: The Plano American Legion Honor Guard displays the flags during the city's Memorial Day event in 2017. (Photo provided)



