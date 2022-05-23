Plano SD 88 Board of Education honors student drafters

The Plano School District 88 Board of Education recently honored five Plano High School students who competed in the IDEA (Illinois Drafting Educators Association) State Drafting Competition at Illinois State University in April.

The five qualifiers included Ava DeBolt, Jon Foster, Hailey Shatters, Vincent Herbig and Conner Lupa. Lupa finished third in state in Architectural CAD.

The students competed in the following categories: Ava DeBolt - Architectural Board; Vincent Herbig - Architectural CAD; Hailey Shatters - Introductory Board; Jon Foster - Introductory CAD; Conner Lupa - Architectural Board.

The IDEA Competition includes schools of all sizes throughout the state of Illinois. Plano students were competing with students from similar-size high schools to those much larger than PHS. The students are to be commended for their skills and achievements and for competing at such a high level.