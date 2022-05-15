St. Patrick Men’s Club awards $6,000 in scholarships

The St. Patrick Men’s Club is proud to announce the winners of the Father Jerry Memorial Scholarships for Catholic School Education:

Grades K-3: Kensington Chastain, St. Mary School, $1,000

Grades 4-7: Samantha Reynolds, St. Mary School, $1,000

High school: Maxwell Rowe, Marmion Academy, $2,000; and Erin Murray, Rosary High School, $2,000

The winners and their parents will be guests of the Men’s Club at the second annual Father Jerry Memorial Golf Outing and Scholarships Awards Banquet on Aug. 21 at Kennedy Pointe Restaurant & Grille.

Since 1999, the Men’s Club has awarded more than $40,000 to parish families to help offset the high cost of Catholic School tuition.