Four face charges in Kendall County sex, violent offender compliance check

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged four men with failure to register as sex or violent offenders against youth.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were taken into custody May 5 following a sex and violent offender compliance check conducted by the sheriff’s office and 11 other law enforcement agencies April 13.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Gerardo Rivas, 35, of the 1000 block of Route 30, Aurora; William Moschetti, 48, of the 2000 block of Light Road, Oswego; Charles King III, 53, of the 1000 block of Route 30, Aurora; and Matthew Jiardina, 53, of the 1000 block of 5th Street, Peru.

Failure to register as a sex or violent offender against youth is a Class 3 felony under state law.

Bond for each of the suspects was set at $10,000.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement personnel checked 104 registered offenders for compliance with the state’s Sex Offender Registration Act or Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act April 13.

During the check, the sheriff’s office said police were able to make contact with 49 registered offenders.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of all citizens within Kendall County. To meet this commitment, we will conduct regular compliance checks on sex offenders and violent offenders to ensure they comply with the requirements of state law. We are fortunate to have such strong partnerships with local and federal law enforcement agencies, which maximizes the effectiveness of these efforts,” Sheriff Dwight Baird said in the statement.

The other police agencies joining with the sheriff’s office in conducting the checks April 13 were the Yorkville Police Department, Plano Police Department, Plainfield Police Department, Oswego Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, Joliet Police Department, Aurora Police Department, Minooka Police Department, Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Department and the United States Marshals Service.



