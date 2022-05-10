Oswego Village Board OKs new contract with police sergeants

The Oswego Police Department’s nine sergeants will see a raise in their annual salaries over the next two years.

The Village Board approved a two-year contract between the village and sergeants in a unanimous ballot May 3.

Sergeants are compensated through a three-tier system based off the salary of the highest paid patrol officer, increasing annually after their first two years of promotion and reaching the maximum compensation tier in their third year, according to the contract.

Year one sergeants earn 10% more than the highest paid patrol officer, year two earn 12.5% more, and year three and above earn 15% more than the highest paid patrol officer.

Of the department’s nine sergeants, eight are already in the third tier of pay, and one sergeant is in the first year tier.

All sergeants will also receive a 2.75% increase in their current salaries effective May 1 2022, and a 3% increase effective May 1 2023.

The eight tier three sergeants’ salaries increased from $119,496 to $119,824 on May 1, and will increase to $123,419 on May 1, 2023. The first year sergeant’s pay increased from $114,300 to $114,614 on May 1 and will increase to $118,053 May 1, 2023.

Provisions in the contract, including salary increases, will be funded by the village’s general operating budget. Currently, wages are within the budgeted amount, according to an agenda item submitted by Police Chief Jeff Burgner.

Burgner said the total budget increase including sergeants’ compensation for the next year is $28,704.



