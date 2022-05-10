Montgomery police hosting ‘Coffee with Cops’ this Sunday to mark National Police Week

The Montgomery Police Department is inviting the community to “Coffee with the Cops” with free drip coffee at Atrevete Confections, 216 N. River St. in the village’s downtown, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, in honor of National Police Week.

Police department personnel will be at the event to meet the community, answer questions, visit with kids, and give sneak peeks inside their squad cars.

Additionally, the department will offer activities and giveaways while attendees enjoy coffee and pastries from Atrevete Confections (available for purchase). Stop by and wish your local officers Happy Police Week.



