Waubonsee Rrcognizes adult learner, wife of wounded warrior

At its April board meeting, Waubonsee Community College recognized an inspiring adult learner’s academic and professional accomplishments.

Tiffany Kinsey, the wife of a U.S. Army veteran, embodies the Army value of selfless service as she puts the needs of others in front of her own. The mother of four balances her time wisely as she homeschools her children, attends class, works part-time, and still finds time to volunteer in various student leadership positions at Waubonsee Community College.

Just three years ago, Kinsey would have never pictured herself as a student leader, let alone a full-time student at Waubonsee. Many factors prevented Kinsey from being able to pursue a degree early on in life. As an active-duty military spouse with young children, Kinsey relocated across the country several times during her husband’s deployments. Kinsey also became her husband’s primary caretaker when he sustained injuries and became a wounded warrior during his service.

After her husband retired medically from the military, Kinsey’s family settled in the Yorkville area. It was here that she began to experience a turning point. “I heard about Waubonsee and wondered when it would be my time to pursue my dreams and aspirations.” One day, Kinsey realized it was time to do something for herself – to sow into her future.

“Sometimes I only get a few hours of sleep at night, but to think one day I will be an inspiration to somebody, is rewarding.” The 38-year old believes that going back to school has been her second most significant accomplishment aside from being a mother.

At first, Kinsey enrolled in part-time classes at Waubonsee. Over three years, however, Kinsey has been able to add more courses and extracurricular activities to her schedule. Kinsey has achieved the President’s List at Waubonsee for several semesters through hard work and determination, proudly holding a 3.78 GPA. She uses her knowledge as an older student to guide new students through the in-person and virtual New Student Orientation panel at Waubonsee. She is also a peer mentor for new students who enroll at Waubonsee and an Engaging Leader, where she participates in weekly leadership events with community facilitators. “As an Engaging Leader, I’m grateful for the opportunity to make a difference even now.”

Recently inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) at Waubonsee and a current executive board member for NSLS, Kinsey joined a prominent leadership organization to further develop her community and character. “Anything is possible in life if you dream it and go after it,” believes Kinsey.

Kinsey currently holds a Marketing Certificate and a Management Certificate from Waubonsee. Upon graduation next year, she will earn an Associate in Applied Science in Business Administration. Kinsey is on a mission to share what she has learned at Waubonsee and looks forward to becoming a leader in the business world.

Waubonsee celebrates the accomplishments of adult learners who overcome significant challenges while re-entering the academic world to pursue a degree.