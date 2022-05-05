Yorkville police reports / May 5, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Stop sign disobeyed

An Oswego man was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign in connection with a minor vehicle collision at 4:19 p.m. April 21 at the intersection of Park and Freemont streets. Police said Julius Coleman, 23, of the 300 block of Wolverine Drive was westbound on Park Street when he entered the intersection and struck the driver’s side of an unidentified southbound vehicle on Fremont. No injuries were reported.

Rear-end collision nets citations

Both drivers were ticketed in the wake of a rear-end vehicle collision at 7:35 a.m. April 26 on North Bridge Street just north of Landmark Avenue.

Kyle Householder, 34, of the 2300 block of Artisian Way, Yorkville, was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Police said Householdere was traveling south on Bridge Street when his vehicle struck the rear of a car driven by Lashandra Moore, 46, of the 900 block of Gillespie Lane, Yorkville. No injuries were reported.

Moore was ticketed with driving while driver’s license revoked.

Juvenile charged in vehicle crash

A juvenile was ticketed with making an improper left turn that police said resulted in a vehicle collision at 3:03 p.m. April 20 at the intersection of Route 34 and Autumn Creek Boulevard.

Police said the driver was making a left turn from eastbound Route 34 onto northbound Autumn Creek.

The driver’s view was reported as being obstructed by a westbound vehicle on Route 34 when the driver proceeded to make the turn and was struck in the passenger side by another vehicle, also driven by a juvenile.

Both vehicles were towed and the occupants refused medical treatment, police said.

Woman injured in rear-end collision

A 33-year-old Montgomery woman was taken to Morris Hospital after suffering injuries in a vehicle collision at 8:20 a.m. April 21 on East Schoolhouse Road just east of South Bridge Street.

Police said her westbound vehicle was stuck in the rear by a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Oswego resident. No tickets were issued.



