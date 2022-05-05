Aurora man arrested in Plano on aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Angel D. Ponce, Jr., 21, of the 1000 block of Serendipity Drive, Aurora with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Plano police.

In a statement. police said they arrested Ponce at 11:05 a.m. May 5 at the police station on a warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Ponce’s arrest and the subsequent charges were the result of a police investigation.

The suspect was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville where his bail has been set at $100,000.