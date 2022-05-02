Yorkville Intermediate School teachers honor inspiring police officer

YORKVILLE – Students and teachers at Yorkville Intermediate School found some inspiration this class year from a Yorkville police officer.

District 115 fourth-grade teachers Heather Miragliotta and Scott Beavers initiated a new after-school club and enlisted Student Resource Officer Ryan Goldsmith of the Yorkville Police Department.

The YISO club, for Young Inspirators Supporing Others, was designed to reach out into the community and establish relationships, the two teachers said.

Goldsmith engaged in a variety of activities with the students, ranging from a dodgeball game and a pizza party to a hands-on question and answer session with the officer’s squad car.

“Not only did Office Goldsmith assist with our vision, he always did it with a sense of eagerness, positivity and energy,” Miragliotta said.

Beavers and Miragliotta honored Goldsmith for his efforts at the April 26 Yorkville City Council meeting.

“He genuinely cares about our students,” Miragliotta said of Goldsmith. “He offered valuable lessons team building ideas and overall support for our club members,” she said.

Mirgaliotta said the culminating pizza party was attended by about 10 Yorkville police officers.

“It is evident that there is a high level of respect for Officer Goldsmith with the number of officers willing to come in an support him and the club,” Miragliotta said.



