Softball notes: Oswego East’s Gracie Vlach proving invaluable as speedy leadoff hitter, versatile glove

Gracie Vlach’s ability to do multiple things with the bat makes her invaluable atop Oswego East’s lineup.
She’s also proven quite versatile with the glove.
Ever since she was younger, the Wolves’ senior and Carthage commit has been a slapper at the plate. Now she can do a little bit of everything. Her ability to slap, bunt and hit for power – on top of her speed – keeps opposing pitchers honest and gives catchers fits.
“To be able to do three different things at the plate, it’s a different mindset,” Vlach said. “I’ve always been a slap hitter, bunt a ton, but being able to hit for power is more of a recent thing. I think as I got older I’ve been able to get stronger and realize I can hit the ball really well straight up.”
Moved back to leadoff in the last week, Vlach has been on a tear.
In the last week she is 11 for 21 at the plate with nine singles, two doubles, 10 runs scored, an OPS of 1.165 with seven stolen bases. The Wolves, after losses to Yorkville and Oswego last week, have bounced back with five straight wins and have averaged over 13 runs in that stretch.
“Gracie is probably one of the hardest working athletes we have as well as the hardest on her self. She is constantly working on what she can do to help the team from the leadoff spot,” Oswego East coach Sarah Davies said. “She reads the defenses, she probably has the second or third-highest on-base percentage on the team, she has the ability to slap, bunt or hit for power and she is so fast. She really takes advantage of her opportunities and is a nice glue for our team. The girls look up to her.”
Davies said that Vlach pretty much always has the green light to steal, but is smart enough to recognize situations and understand when it’s best to take the extra base.
“Usually coach Davies and I pay attention to the catcher before games, we have a little bit of a discussion about how good the catcher’s arm is,” Vlach said. “For the most part I have the green light, depending on who we are playing.”
Vlach is an infielder by trade, and has played both second base and shortstop. But Davies has also used her in the outfield, where the strong arm of her background as a catcher serves Vlach well.
“Anywhere we want her, she plays,” Davies said. “We stressed to her from the get go, that you should not be specializing but to play different spots. She’s just a great athlete. She is so fast that the outfield is a natural fit.”
Twin no-nos for Newark’s Schofield
Kaitlyn Schofield has had quite a week for herself in the pitcher’s circle.
On April 21, the Newark junior tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts against IMSA. It was her first no-hitter in a high school game, but it didn’t take long to throw her second.
Five days later, Schofield no-hit Somonauk with 15 strikeouts, and had a triple, double and single to boot at the plate.
“When all of her pitches are working, that is when she is at her best,” said Newark coach Tim Schofield, also Kaitlyn’s dad. “If she is focused on executing her pitches and hitting her locations, it makes her tough to hit. That is when she is zoned in. We’re seeing more of that this year than in years past, and the success is showing.”
Schofield is a big reason why Newark is 19-3-1, and ranked sixth in the latest Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A poll. A potent lineup is scoring just a shade under 10 runs per game, and aren’t just beating up on fellow 1A schools. Newark beat 4A schools Batavia and DeKalb, lost a close game to West Aurora and beat Geneseo in extra innings.
A beefed-up non-conference schedule was no accident.
“I felt like the girls were needing a challenge,” coach Schofield said. “We tried all winter and spring, reached out to schools trying to get some of the big schools to play us, and fortunately was able to talk some into it. For the girls, being put in tougher situations will help us come postseason. If you never face adversity, you don’t know how to react.”
Sandwich’s Maggie Knepper makes her mark
Sandwich coach Mattie McGuire can’t say enough about the growth of senior Maggie Knepper from year-to-year.
Knepper struggled with her pitching control last season. Her pitches were flat and easier to hit. McGuire had a lot of talks with Knepper over the summer, not only about recognizing her potential as a pitcher but as an athlete and has noticed an obvious difference this spring.
“She had a huge turnaround, starting with summer workouts,” McGuire said. “She was at every single workout, agility/conditioning or softball skill-related pitching workouts. She is setting a great example. She is still quieter but her presence is very noticeable to everyone else. She as a person has shown tremendous growth that is so noticeable and I can’t be more thankful.”
McGuire said that Knepper has always brought a nonchalant attitude to the softball diamond. In the past, it didn’t serve her in a positive way. This season, with improved talent, is a different story.
“Now, whatever happens, happens. Her attitude is what keeps her calm and level-headed,” McGuire said. “And it helps her defense behind her. If they make a mistake behind her, they know she’ll bounce back and have their back.”
Knepper has made up a nice pitching rotation with junior Hailey Hoffman and freshman Aubrey Cyr. McGuire frequently uses all three in games.
“We have this routine of starting Maggie or Aubrey. Aubrey is a little faster and Maggie has more spin control and experience,” McGuire said. “Having Maggie start serves us well. Once teams time her up we go to our junior Hailey, who is completely opposite, slower windup, pitches slower and a lot tighter spin, which throws hitters off.”
Around the horn
Oswego East sophomore Nicole Stone has taken her opportunities and run with them. The pitcher/first base is leading the team in slugging (1.000), is batting .615 (8 for 13) with five singles, two doubles, a homer and eight RBIs, and her .243 batting average allowed is the best of the Wolves’ pitchers. Speaking of youngsters, Yorkville Christian freshman Grace Allgood has two impressive outings on her ledger. On April 21 she threw a perfect game against Christian Liberty with 15 strikeouts. Then, on Monday Allgood pitched a one-hit shutout against Kankakee Trinity Academy, striking out 15 of the 18 batters she faced.