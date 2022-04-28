April 28, 2022
Sandwich police reports/April 28, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Sandwich police car (Photo provided)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Resisting arrest among charges

Sandwich police arrested William Mulvaney, 39, address not given, at 5:13 p.m. April 8 on charges of criminal damage to government property, trespassing and resisting arrest. Police said Mulvaney was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore pending a court date.

Warrant arrest

Sandwich police arrested Dustin Gray, 33, of the 200 block of Fist Street, Sandwich, at 8:45 p.m. April 14 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a prior speeding violation. Police said Gray posted bond and was released after being given a date to appear on the charge at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.

Warrant arrest

Sandwich police arrested Nathan Hargrave, 35, of the 600 block of Bluebird Circle, Sandwich, at 6:44 p.m. April 13 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Police said Hargrave was not able to post bond and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail pending a court appearance.

