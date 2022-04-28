Sandwich police reports/April 28, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Resisting arrest among charges

Sandwich police arrested William Mulvaney, 39, address not given, at 5:13 p.m. April 8 on charges of criminal damage to government property, trespassing and resisting arrest. Police said Mulvaney was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore pending a court date.

Warrant arrest

Sandwich police arrested Dustin Gray, 33, of the 200 block of Fist Street, Sandwich, at 8:45 p.m. April 14 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a prior speeding violation. Police said Gray posted bond and was released after being given a date to appear on the charge at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.

Warrant arrest

Sandwich police arrested Nathan Hargrave, 35, of the 600 block of Bluebird Circle, Sandwich, at 6:44 p.m. April 13 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Police said Hargrave was not able to post bond and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail pending a court appearance.