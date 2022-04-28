American Red Cross to honor Sandwich resident as 2022 Healthcare Hero

The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago is honoring Sandwich resident Stephanie Esterland BSN, RN as this year’s Healthcare Hero at the organization’s 20th Annual Heroes Breakfast.

The event will be held Wednesday, May 11 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Chicago.

Esterland, an oncology nurse at Rush Cancer Center, was driving her son to work on a dark July 2021 morning. On the side of the road, she came upon what she thought might be a yard fire, but instead realized it was a blazing car fire that had just occurred as the driver slammed into a tree near Route 47 in the Sugar Grove area.

Esterland saw someone trying to get out of the vehicle, and then falling to the ground near the flaming car. She jumped out of her car to help. While assessing the individual’s injured condition, she heard what sounded like fireworks. Concerned the vehicle may be on the verge of exploding, Esterland cautiously got the individual moved away from the fire to a safer location and continued rendering assistance until emergency response arrived. She then continued to drop off her son and head to work at the Rush Cancer Center.

Esterland has received a DAISY nursing award from the Rush community for this act of bravery and the individual in the crash credits her with helping save his life.

“Stephanie did not hesitate during an emergency and her quick actions likely saved a man’s life,” Celena Roldán, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Illinois, said in a news release. “Her instincts and skills as a medical professional made all the difference and we are honored to be able to honor her at this year’s Heroes Breakfast.”

An independent committee of leaders in the business and civic community selected honorees in 12 community service categories. For the complete list of 2022 Heroes, visit redcross.org/heroes.