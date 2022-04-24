ALR will meet in Sandwich April 28

The next American Legion Riders Post 181 of Sandwich meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Agenda items include a ride to Volo Auto Museum, planning for Armed Forces Run on Sept. 24, group rides and a veterans memorial.

The ALR focuses on Legion and veterans’ projects, events and welfare; local community events and benefits; local memorial ceremonies; community parades; escorting military units to airports for combat tours; and coordinating welcome home celebrations upon their return.

For information, call American Legion Riders Post 181 Director Bob Lawrence at 815-786-8334.