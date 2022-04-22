Yorkville SD115 to host web session on full-day kindergarten plans

YORKVILLE – School District 115 will host an on-line session to provide information about plans to offer full-day kindergarten with the start of classes for the 2022-23 school year.

The Facebook Live session will get underway at 6 p.m. on April 26 and may be accessed on the district’s Facebook page by searching @Yorkville115 and on the district’s YouTube page by searching Yorkville CUSD 115.

School officials participating in the program will include Yorkville School Board President Lynn Burks, district Superintendent Tim Shimp and K-8 Teaching & Learning Coordinator Leslie Kressin.

The school board is expected to approve the full-day kindergarten program at its April 25 meeting.

With the pending purchase of the We Grow Kids building at 101 Garden St. in Yorkville, the district will be able to relocate its Early Childhood Program and create space its elementary schools for full-day kindergarten classes.

The Facebook Live session will discuss what a typical school day will be like, where kindergarten classes will be held and outline care options before and after school.

The school officials also will explain how parents may register their children for kindergarten and what to do if they have already registered for half-day kindergarten, as well as the availability of half-day kindergarten.



