Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires new deputies

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired two new deputies to fill vacancies in the Patrol Division. Kriss Melgoza and Jennifer Vojvoda were sworn in on March 24 by Sheriff Dwight Baird.

Deputies Melgoza and Vojvoda will be attending the Basic Police Training Academy beginning March 28 for 14 weeks. Upon completion of the academy, they will be paired with experienced field training officers for a rigorous 14-week field training program.

Deputy Melgoza studied computer applied sciences at Waubonsee Community College and worked in the information technology field for five years before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Vojvoda studied law enforcement and justice administration and psychology at Western Illinois University and worked at North Central College as a campus safety officer for nearly two years before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office.