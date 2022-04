Trinity Church United Methodist announced events for the upcoming Easter Week. A Good Friday service with special music will be at 7 p.m. April 15.

An Easter breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, April 16, for all community children, followed by an Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m.

Everyone is welcome for the Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 17.

Trinity Church United Methodist is at the corner of Route 47 and Cannonball Trail in the north end of Yorkville.