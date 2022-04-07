Plano police reports/April 7, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated speeding

Plano police ticketed Thomas Isitt III, 42, of the 600 block of Ramsden Road, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 4:19 p.m. April 1 on Eldamain and Kendall Farms roads. Police said Isitt was cited for aggravated speeding and given a court date.

Motorist stopped, cited

Plano police ticketed Shannon Carty, 59, of the 3800 block of Munson Court, Plano, with driving without a valid license, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after stopping the vehicle she was driving for a violation at 7:41 p.m. April 2 on Route 34 at Mitchell Drive. Police said Carty was released pending a court appearance.