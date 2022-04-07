Kendall County inspector general expected to start May 2

YORKVILLE – A new Kendall County inspector general is expected to be on the job starting May 2.

The inspector general’s job will be to investigate any citizen complaints against county sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff Dwight Baird told the Kendall County Board on April 5 that a conditional offer has been made to an applicant, pending the results of a police background check.

Baird expressed confidence that the applicant will pass the background investigation.

Several applicants were interviewed by Baird along with County Administrator Scott Koeppel and County Board Chairman Scott Gryder.

Until now, citizen complaints have been investigated by the command staff of the sheriff’s office.

Baird said the purpose of the new position is to remove the command staff from investigating its own officers and to ensure public transparency.

The inspector general will be a civilian post outside of the sheriff’s office, Baird said.

The post is expected to pay about $80,000 a year. The county is budgeting $60,000 to cover the cost of the position from the May start through the end of the county’s fiscal year, which is Nov. 30.