Kendall County sheriff’s deputies respond to three separate incidents in Boulder Hill Monday

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to three incidents in the Boulder Hill subdivision on Monday, April 4.

In the first incident, deputies were summoned at 10:19 a.m. to a home in the 0-99 block of Pomeroy Road on a report of a criminal trespass to the residence. The sheriff’s office said deputies were told that a subject was at the residence without permission and was allegedly battered during an argument. The sheriff’s office said no injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.

In the second incident, sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:46 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass on a report of a domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said it is continuing its investigation into the incident.

In the third incident, sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:08 p.m. to a report of an aggravated battery at a home in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. The incident also remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.



