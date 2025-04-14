Find your own ‘Shop Around the Corner’

There’s nothing like perusing the shelves of a local bookstore for the hidden treasures that await tucked away in the bookcases. Perhaps you’re looking for the perfect beach read for an upcoming vacation. Or maybe the staff recommendation cards tucked on the shelves entice you to add one more book to the pile before checking out.

In addition to housing good reads, maybe bookstores also serve as community literary hubs offering bonus material like programming or a place to grab a beverage to enjoy while reading. Here are some local bookstores to check out next time you need to get your book fix.

Harvey’s Tales in Geneva

Harvey's Tales in Geneva. (Photo provided by Harvey's Tales)

A love of books and bookshops, coupled with an even greater love of the family dog, Harvey, prompted Roxanne and Chuck Osborne to open Harvey’s Tales in their retirement years. Although their beloved pet passed away, the couple honored him by naming the store after Harvey.

Tucked in downtown Geneva, the store features an outdoor patio – the perfect spot to enjoy a coffee or tea from the in-store coffee bar and jump right into reading a book. Harvey’s Book Club offers an opportunity for book-minded individuals to discuss the book selection of the month. Book club meets February through November. Spots fill up fast so be sure to contact the store if you’re interested in joining.

If you need a gift idea for the booktrovert in your life, Harvey’s has games, puzzles, candles, toys and other literary related items. They also showcase books written by local authors in Kane County.

The Book Shop in Batavia

If you enjoy browsing used books, then The Book Shop in downtown Batavia is the place for you. This cozy nook serves as a passion project for the owner who envisions a haven for people to share their mutual love of books.

For seven years, this little shop has gifted the community an opportunity to give old books a new lease on life. Every nook and cranny of the tiny store is bursting with rare books, children’s books, literature, poetry, non-fiction and fiction waiting to find new homes. Can’t wait to start reading your selections? There’s a patio next to the shop where you can relax for a little bit.

Town House Books in St. Charles

Town House Books in St. Charles (Photo provided by Town House Books )

For 50 years, the staff at Town House Books has been recommending books to readers of all ages. Whether you’re planning to shop in-person or via the store’s website, check out the online curated book lists for a variety of genres from the latest in fiction and nonfiction to specialty interests including cooking, decorating, music and gardening.

On the second Sunday of the month, the store hosts an adult book discussion group. Space is limited so you’ll want to check with the store first. Even if the group is full, the website lists not only the current reading list but previous years selections since 2006. To help ease the guilt of buying another book to add to your hefty TBR pile, stop by on the first Tuesday of the month when 20% of sales go back to support community groups such as Lazarus House, Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley and HorsePower Therapeutic Riding.

After making your selections, head over to Town House Cafe. The menu features fresh-from-scratch soups and sandwiches. Or get a slice of the homemade quiche of the day paired with your choice of soup or a small mixed green salad. Grab a beverage such as a cappuccino, lemonade or a nice merlot to enjoy while you settle in for a lovely lunch while reading your new book.

Yellow Bird Books in Aurora

Yellow Bird Books storefront in Aurora. (Photo provided by Yellow Bird Books )

This woman-owned bookstore in downtown Aurora is more than a place to pick up your next read. It’s a haven to help people discover the joys of reading, learning and creating in a welcoming, inclusive environment. The bookshelves house the shop’s thoughtfully curated collection of books including fiction, non-fiction, gardening, kids books and more. Be sure to check out the staff recommendations if you’re open to suggestions.

In addition to promoting a love of reading, Yellow Bird Books also supports local authors and artists. Their local author consignment program features titles from self-published and small press authors. The store also features a monthly art show giving local artists the opportunity to showcase their work. The theme for May is Cats in honor of the Paramount Theatre’s showing of the Broadway hit.

You can check out the monthly art show during First Fridays in downtown Aurora. Other events specific to the store include author visits, programming to support teachers and a One and Done Book Chat. They also offer unique book discussions like a recent Owl Pellet Exploration for kids. The program featured a book chat, owl pellet dissections and discussion, and an owl pellet to bring home for another exploration.