Building gift baskets with Light & Pine Collective in Batavia

Gift baskets are a fun way to show your thoughtfulness on special occasions. (Photo provided by Light & Pine Collective )

Often in life there are occasions worth celebrating whether it’s something big like buying a new home or an everyday occurrence like making it through school exams. If you’re stumped about what to purchase to commemorate these moments, consider creating a personalized gift by making your own gift basket.

“With custom gift baskets, you can create a fun theme specific to the recipient. Hopefully, they’ll get something they’ve never had before,” says Suzy Ray, co-owner of Light & Pine Collective in Batavia.

To get started, consider your budget for the gift and keep it in mind before you go shopping.

“Once you know your budget, figure out how many separate items can be included in a basket. That information will help guide your choices,” says Ray.

Bundling baby shower gifts in a cute box or basket is creative and unforgettable. (Photo provided by Light & Pine Collective )

Next, think about the gift recipient, such as their hobbies and interests. Also consider the occasion being celebrated. For example, if a woman is going through the life event of having a baby, consider what she’s going through right now and find items that can help her get self-care, Ray suggests.

When it’s time to go shopping, Ray recommends asking for assistance from store employees.

“We love when people come in and ask for help. We know every product in our shop and can point you in the right direction,” Ray adds.

Once all the items are gathered, then it’s time to pick out a basket. This way you’ll know any oddly shaped items will fit in the container and you’ll have an appropriately sized basket for the items you’ve gathered. The container can even be tied into the basket theme, such as a popcorn bucket for a movie night themed housewarming gift.

“For a younger person, think of something more their style like a container that looks like something they’d have in their room as opposed to a wicker basket,” Ray says.

Ready to go shopping? Check out these ideas for themed baskets you can gift at an upcoming special occasion.

Baby shower: A store that specializes in baby and kid items should have good options for a baby shower. The basket can include items like a onesie with a fun saying like “Hi, I’m new here,” teething toy, cute little socks and board books. Throw in a self-care item for mom.

Bridal shower/Wedding: Often people get items off the registry but want smaller items to go with it. “If you bought dining ware off the registry, tapered candles with pressed flowers inside would be a good addition to the gift and help set the table,” Ray says. Another idea is to personalize custom coasters with the couple’s last name or monogram.

Light & Pine Collective in Batavia is a great place to start when making a gift basket. (Photo provided by Light & Pine Collective )

Milestone birthday: Start off with self-care items like bath salts, perfume and skin care products. Throw in a bottle of champagne with a note, “A little bubbly for your bubble bath.”

Housewarming: Personalized gifts like custom pillowcases or scented candles with labels like “Hope you like your new neighbors” can help make a new house feel like home. Other ideas include coasters or tea towels with funny phrases or pretty designs paired with a bottle of wine or coffee mugs and coffee.

College student: Help ease the stress of going through exams with a basket of items to help reduce stress while they’re studying like motivational stress balls or snacks for a study break.