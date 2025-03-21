Neighborsgrid brings on the nostalgia in Geneva

There’s a feeling of nostalgia that hits like a wave when one enters Neighborsgrid, one of the newest retailers in downtown Geneva. Surrounded by classic sports jerseys, college sweatshirts and framed photos of Chicago sports legends customers will feel they’ve been transported back in time. Back to the ‘90s.

“Customers will come in and touch the clothing. They are feeling the nostalgia,” said Neighborsgrid owner Patric Nerja.

He took the business from online to a retail incubator space and last fall he moved into a retail location at 207 S. Third St. in downtown Geneva, a town he and his wife have long loved to visit, even having their wedding in the community.

“We’ve always loved downtown Geneva,” Nerja said.

It’s hard to believe the styles from the late 1980s and 1990s are vintage and part of today’s youth fashion trends. At Neighborsgrid there are shoppers looking for a piece of their youth, but one of the most common requests is someone seeking something unique to wear to events, especially if they’re heading to a Chicago sports event, Nerja said.

Neighborsgrid is a passion project for owner Patric Nerja and his wife Anyssa Volareth-Nejra. (Photo provided by Neighborsgrid)

“We’ve done the shopping for them. They have an affair or specific event in mind and they are looking for unique attire but they don’t want to break the bank or they want the nostalgia feeling,” Nerja said.

He and his team are very selective as they seek second-hand items and accept limited consignments. He loves helping his customers shop sustainably while keeping prices affordable too.

Nerja and his wife, Anyssa Volareth-Nejra, launched the online shop four years ago to earn additional income that would help them pay down student loans. The high school sweethearts named the shop after their fashion blog, a nod to growing up in the same neighborhood and the “grid” they created with their fashion posts on Instagram.

They soon narrowed in sports and vintage pieces that shoppers craved, selling vintage college sweatshirts, sports items alongside lifestyle brands including Carhartt™ and Harley-Davidson™ are in stock at the shop.

Last year the couple secured a spot in the Batavia Boardwalk Shops, a retail incubator site off Wilson Street.

“The Boardwalk Shop really solidified our customer service and offering world-class experience,” Nerja said.

Customer experience and fashion inventory evoking nostalgia, the couple saw their sales take off.

“We hit at the right time.” Nerja said. “We’ve got items for a wide variety of people.”

Customers are male and female, but Nerja said he notices the fashion hits a cord with middle-aged customers dressing their children in the clothes they remember from their own childhood.

Customers know to check out the Weekly Drops each Thursday, catching the latest additions to the inventory. Unlike a shop that brings in an inventory in an array of sizes, Nejra’s curated inventory, using personal shoppers and customer consignment, means when shoppers find something they love in their size, they need to grab it before it’s gone.

“We have that cool scarcity,” Nerja said.

Another feature of the items from the 1990s and 2000, Nerja said, adding there is a quality of clothing, from the durability of the fabric to the embroidery and details.

One of the customer service options is a personal styling appointment, whether a customer is looking for something for a single event or looking to change up their wardrobe.

The shop is truly a passion project for Nerja, who also juggles his full-time role as a math teacher at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. He credits his wife for her business and marketing savvy and the store manager Precious Aquino, who manages the daily operations.

“We are really happy to have our own brick and mortar,” Nerja said.